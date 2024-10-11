Seminoles Offer Three-Star Wide Receiver Committed To Florida Gators
The Florida State Seminoles are expanding their recruiting board midway through the season. Decommitments and other hurdles on the trail have forced the Seminoles to re-evaluate their options at multiple positions. With the roster in obvious need of upgrades, the coaching staff issued a few new offers during the week.
On Thursday evening, three-star wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey announced that he was offered by Florida State, mentioning head coach Mike Norvell and position coach Ron Dugans in a social media post. Gelsey has been committed to the rival Florida Gators since late June. He has the potential to play out wide or at tight end in college.
Gelsey chose the Gators over the summer after taking official visits to Florida and Tulane. It remains to be seen if he schedules a visit to Tallahassee now that the Seminoles have joined his recruitment. Gelsey attended one of Florida State's spring practices earlier this year.
The Florida native is coming off a junior season where he caught 48 passes for 859 yards and nine touchdowns on offense and recorded three tackles and an interception on defense while serving as Riverside High School's punter. Gelsey also plays basketball at the prep level.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 336 overall prospect, the No. 16 TE, and the No. 48 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments in its 2025 class and recently lost two of its three wide receiver pledges. Four-star Daylan McCutcheon (Texas) and four-star Malik Clark (South Carolina) both flipped to SEC programs. The haul ranks No. 37 in the country.
The Seminoles also offered UCF commit and four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs on Thursday. FSU is trying to give itself options ahead of December's Early Signing Period.
