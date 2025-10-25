Nole Gameday

Texas Longhorns pushing to flip FSU football commit as uncertainty grows

The Seminoles face plenty of unknowns, and that could lead to movement on the recruiting trail.

Dustin Lewis

Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are in quite a predicament. A few days ago, the university announced head coach Mike Norvell would remain with the Seminoles, at least until the end of the season, when the football program will undergo a comprehensive evaluation.

With Norvell's long-term future in Tallahassee uncertain, Florida State could face severe ramifications on the recruiting trail. There's not much of an advantage for recruits to stick with a program that is, at the very least, considering a coaching change.

The Seminoles have given other programs all of the ammunition they need to target members of Florida State's #Tribe26 class. To this point, no one has moved on from the class but it will be something to watch with the Early Signing Period getting closer.

Texas Longhorns Offer Three-Star LB, FSU commit Karon Maycock

Steve Sarkisian
Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is interviewed by the media after the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, three-star linebacker and Florida State commit, Karon Maycock, picked up an offer from the Texas Longhorns. Back in the summer, Maycock announced he was shutting his recruitment down.

That no longer appears to be the case as he's expected to visit Texas next month. Maycock has flirted with other programs in the past; it's starting to become unlikely that he will stick with the Seminoles.

The Florida native was most recently on Florida State's campus earlier this month to watch the home game against Pittsburgh. He's been pledged to the Seminoles since February.

In six games this season, Maycock has totaled 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and one interception.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 663 overall prospect, the No. 50 LB, and the No. 83 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

