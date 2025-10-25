Texas Longhorns pushing to flip FSU football commit as uncertainty grows
The Florida State Seminoles are in quite a predicament. A few days ago, the university announced head coach Mike Norvell would remain with the Seminoles, at least until the end of the season, when the football program will undergo a comprehensive evaluation.
With Norvell's long-term future in Tallahassee uncertain, Florida State could face severe ramifications on the recruiting trail. There's not much of an advantage for recruits to stick with a program that is, at the very least, considering a coaching change.
The Seminoles have given other programs all of the ammunition they need to target members of Florida State's #Tribe26 class. To this point, no one has moved on from the class but it will be something to watch with the Early Signing Period getting closer.
Texas Longhorns Offer Three-Star LB, FSU commit Karon Maycock
Earlier this week, three-star linebacker and Florida State commit, Karon Maycock, picked up an offer from the Texas Longhorns. Back in the summer, Maycock announced he was shutting his recruitment down.
That no longer appears to be the case as he's expected to visit Texas next month. Maycock has flirted with other programs in the past; it's starting to become unlikely that he will stick with the Seminoles.
The Florida native was most recently on Florida State's campus earlier this month to watch the home game against Pittsburgh. He's been pledged to the Seminoles since February.
In six games this season, Maycock has totaled 28 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection, and one interception.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 663 overall prospect, the No. 50 LB, and the No. 83 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
Florida State holds 25 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
