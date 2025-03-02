Three-Star linebacker schedules official visit to FSU Football
Florida State overhauled its linebacker room this offseason, transitioning John Papuchis to replace Randy Shannon and landing three experienced players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. The position group is in a solid spot entering the spring but more talent is always needed across the roster.
On Saturday, three-star linebacker Duyon "DQ" Forkpa scheduled an official visit to Florida State that will take place this summer from June 6-8, per On3's Chad Simmons. Forkpa will also take trips to Minnesota, Michigan, UCF, and Cincinnati.
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils Legend offers major compliment towards FSU's Leonard Hamilton
Forkpa was in Tallahassee for a junior day at the beginning of February. He's held an offer from the Seminoles since his performance at a camp in June of 2024. Forkpa returned to campus last fall for Florida State's home games against Clemson and Florida.
The Georgia native recorded 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three pass deflections in five games last season. He recently transferred to IMG Academy to play out his senior year..
The 6-foot-0, 225-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 410 overall prospect, the No. 33 LB, and the No. 59 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock last month.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
READ MORE: Duke Blue Devils star, projected no. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg exits with injury against FSU
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine