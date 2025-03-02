Nole Gameday

Three-Star linebacker schedules official visit to FSU Football

The three-star prospect was in Tallahassee last month.

Dustin Lewis

Duyon "DQ" Forkpa Jr./Twitter
Florida State overhauled its linebacker room this offseason, transitioning John Papuchis to replace Randy Shannon and landing three experienced players out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. The position group is in a solid spot entering the spring but more talent is always needed across the roster.

On Saturday, three-star linebacker Duyon "DQ" Forkpa scheduled an official visit to Florida State that will take place this summer from June 6-8, per On3's Chad Simmons. Forkpa will also take trips to Minnesota, Michigan, UCF, and Cincinnati.

Forkpa was in Tallahassee for a junior day at the beginning of February. He's held an offer from the Seminoles since his performance at a camp in June of 2024. Forkpa returned to campus last fall for Florida State's home games against Clemson and Florida.

The Georgia native recorded 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three pass deflections in five games last season. He recently transferred to IMG Academy to play out his senior year..

The 6-foot-0, 225-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 410 overall prospect, the No. 33 LB, and the No. 59 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock last month.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson

Senior Elijah Herring

Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.

Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill

Junior Blake Nichelson

Junior Justin Cryer

Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee

Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres

Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish

Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman

True Freshman Ethan Pritchard

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

