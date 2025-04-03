Top-100 defensive lineman trims recruitment down to 10, FSU Football makes the cut
Florida State is rebuilding its defensive line under new position coach Terrance Knighton. The Seminoles added a lot of talent to the room this offseason and are continuing to search for quality pieces that could impact the program in the future.
On Wednesday, four-star defensive lineman and top-100 recruit, Deuce Geralds, announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten schools. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Clemson, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Georgia Tech.
Geralds has held an offer from Florida State for nearly a year but his trip to Tallahassee for Legacy Recruiting Weekend was his first ever visit to campus. The next step for the coaching staff will be locking in an official visit over some of the top programs in the country.
The Georgia native is coming off a monstrous junior season where he totaled 114 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one forced fumble, two pass deflections, and one blocked field goal. He also scored eight touchdowns on offense.
The 6-foot-2.5, 265-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 63 overall prospect, the No. 6 DL, and the No. 8 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds eight verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive Tackle For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Darrell Jackson Jr.
Redshirt Junior Daniel Lyons
Redshirt Junior Jayson Jenkins
Junior Tyeland Coleman
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Sampson
Redshirt Freshman D'Nas White
Redshirt Freshman Jamorie Flagg
True Freshman Kevin Wynn
