Top-100 Offensive Tackle Lists FSU Football In Top Four Ahead Of Looming Decision
The end of June was fruitful to Florida State on the recruiting trail and the next couple of weeks could be just as productive. This is a make or break period for what #Tribe25 will ultimately develop into.
On Thursday, four-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers announced that he's cutting down his list of schools and setting a decision date. Rogers plans to reveal his commitment on Saturday, July 6, between a top-six of FSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, Missouri, and SMU.
The Seminoles got a chance to make the final impression on the blue-chip prospect after hosting him for his last official visit at the end of June. Rogers has only been to Tallahassee twice during the course of his recruitment.
READ MORE: FSU Football Projected To Play In Three Of ACC's Five Best Games In 2024
Florida State likely isn't the favorite going into the announcement but there's always the chance of a surprise. The Seminoles already hold a pledge from five-star Solomon Thomas and are still pursuing highly-regarded recruits such as five-star Josh Petty, five-star Ty Haywood, four-star Peyton Joseph, four-star Mario Nash (Mississippi State), and three-star Max Buchanan (Miami).
The 6-foot-6.5, 311-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 55 overall prospect, the No. 7 OT, and the No. 13 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 39 in the country.
READ MORE: Elite Linebacker Chooses Arkansas Over FSU Football, Georgia Bulldogs, And Florida Gators
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Continues Recruiting Run With Pledge Of Four-Star DB Zae Thomas Over Clemson
• Four-Star Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. Locks Down Recruitment With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman Launches New Customizable Shoes With Nike
• Former FSU Basketball Star Plans to Sign Massive $90 Million Deal to Stay With Chicago Bulls