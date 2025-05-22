Top defensive recruit nearing decision with FSU firmly in the running
The summer draws closer with every day that passes, marking a massive opportunity for the Florida State Seminoles to continue stacking up #Tribe26. The majority of the program's top targets will be flocking to Tallahassee over the next few weeks for their official visits.
If all goes to plan, Florida State could see it's recruiting class jump back into the top-15 before the end of August.
On Thursday, four-star defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes announced he was cutting his recruitment down to four schools ahead of a planned commitment on July 1, per On3's Chad Simmons.
Moving into the final stretch before his decision, Griffin-Haynes has narrowed his focus to Florida State, Clemson, Michigan, and Nebraska. He will officially visit all four of his finalists in May and June.
As it stands, the Seminoles will get the opportunity to make the last impression of Griffin-Haynes leading up to his commitment. He's scheduled to be on campus June 20-22, the final weekend programs can host official visitors this summer.
Griffin-Haynes was previously on campus for two days in January alongside his brother and three-star linebacker, Jayden Griffin-Haynes. The siblings have expressed wanting to play together at the college level and they'll officially visit Florida State at the same time.
The North Carolina native was pledged to North Carolina until the program fired former head coach Mack Brow. The Tar Heels and Bill Belichick tried to get back into the race but now find themselves eliminated. That could be a good thing for the Seminoles in their pursuit.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 256 overall prospect, the No. 24 EDGE, and the No. 13 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles hold nine verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country according to 247Sports. Florida State has yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
