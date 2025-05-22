Nole Gameday

Top defensive recruit nearing decision with FSU firmly in the running

The Seminoles are looking to secure one of their top targets.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The summer draws closer with every day that passes, marking a massive opportunity for the Florida State Seminoles to continue stacking up #Tribe26. The majority of the program's top targets will be flocking to Tallahassee over the next few weeks for their official visits.

If all goes to plan, Florida State could see it's recruiting class jump back into the top-15 before the end of August.

On Thursday, four-star defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes announced he was cutting his recruitment down to four schools ahead of a planned commitment on July 1, per On3's Chad Simmons.

Moving into the final stretch before his decision, Griffin-Haynes has narrowed his focus to Florida State, Clemson, Michigan, and Nebraska. He will officially visit all four of his finalists in May and June.

As it stands, the Seminoles will get the opportunity to make the last impression of Griffin-Haynes leading up to his commitment. He's scheduled to be on campus June 20-22, the final weekend programs can host official visitors this summer.

Griffin-Haynes was previously on campus for two days in January alongside his brother and three-star linebacker, Jayden Griffin-Haynes. The siblings have expressed wanting to play together at the college level and they'll officially visit Florida State at the same time.

The North Carolina native was pledged to North Carolina until the program fired former head coach Mack Brow. The Tar Heels and Bill Belichick tried to get back into the race but now find themselves eliminated. That could be a good thing for the Seminoles in their pursuit.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 256 overall prospect, the No. 24 EDGE, and the No. 13 recruit in North Carolina in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

The Seminoles hold nine verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country according to 247Sports. Florida State has yet to add a pledge along the defensive front.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

