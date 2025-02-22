Top EDGE prospect commits to Alabama Crimson Tide over FSU Football
Florida State's 2026 class is off to a promising start. The Seminoles have already added two pledges over the last few months and are in contention for some of the top prospects in the country.
With that being said, you can't win every single recruiting battle.
On Friday, four-star defensive end Jamarion Matthews announced he was committing to Alabama over FSU, LSU, and Clemson. The Crimson Tide got Matthews' last visit before his decision as he was on campus for a junior day earlier this month.
The Seminoles recently extended Matthews an offer in January while he was in Tallahassee for a junior day trip. Considering this commitment to Alabama is coming relatively early in the recruiting cycle, it wouldn't be a surprise if the blue-chip prospect takes official visits to other programs in the summer or fall.
If Matthews does take visits elsewhere, Florida State might try to get back in the running. New defensive line coach Terrance Knighton already has an impressive pedigree on the trail with the talent he was able to attract to Nebraska. The hope is he'll be able to do that and more as time goes on with the Seminoles.
Matthews is coming off a junior season where he totaled 57 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 200 overall prospect, the No. 17 EDGE, and the No. 26 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.
The Seminoles are pursuing a number of defensive ends such as four-star Trenton Henderson, four-star Tyler Atkinson, four-star Cam Brooks, four-star Zavion Griffin-Haynes, and three-star Carter Luckie.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
