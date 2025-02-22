Nole Gameday

Top EDGE prospect commits to Alabama Crimson Tide over FSU Football

The four-star recruit visited FSU last month.

Dustin Lewis

Jamarion Matthews/Twitter
In this story:

Florida State's 2026 class is off to a promising start. The Seminoles have already added two pledges over the last few months and are in contention for some of the top prospects in the country.

With that being said, you can't win every single recruiting battle.

On Friday, four-star defensive end Jamarion Matthews announced he was committing to Alabama over FSU, LSU, and Clemson. The Crimson Tide got Matthews' last visit before his decision as he was on campus for a junior day earlier this month.

READ MORE: Chicago Bears cut former FSU Football standout to save cap space

The Seminoles recently extended Matthews an offer in January while he was in Tallahassee for a junior day trip. Considering this commitment to Alabama is coming relatively early in the recruiting cycle, it wouldn't be a surprise if the blue-chip prospect takes official visits to other programs in the summer or fall.

If Matthews does take visits elsewhere, Florida State might try to get back in the running. New defensive line coach Terrance Knighton already has an impressive pedigree on the trail with the talent he was able to attract to Nebraska. The hope is he'll be able to do that and more as time goes on with the Seminoles.

Matthews is coming off a junior season where he totaled 57 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 200 overall prospect, the No. 17 EDGE, and the No. 26 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country.

The Seminoles are pursuing a number of defensive ends such as four-star Trenton Henderson, four-star Tyler Atkinson, four-star Cam Brooks, four-star Zavion Griffin-Haynes, and three-star Carter Luckie.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Clemons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Published
