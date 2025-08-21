Top FSU football pledge picks up new offer from Georgia Bulldogs
Florida State's recruiting efforts in the 2027 class got off to a fast start. Earlier this year, #Tribe27 climbed to No. 1 in the country.
However, the Seminoles have suffered a pair of decommitments in recent months. That's not really a big surprise considering how early it is in the recruiting cycle.
READ MORE: Florida State defender earns Mike Norvell’s praise in comeback from injury
Another one of Florida State's top pledges is drawing interest from a highly-regarded SEC program.
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
On Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bulldogs became the latest suitor for four-star defensive back Bryce Williams. The rising junior has been committed to the Seminoles since April 1.
Williams has already visited Florida State twice this year. It's unclear if he has plans to get over to Athens. He's picked up a variety of offers in recent weeks, earning interest from Florida, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Penn State, among others.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 196 overall prospect, the No. 20 CB, and the No. 20 recruit in Florida according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Last season at Western High School, Williams totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions in 12 games. He helped guide his team to a deep run into the postseason.
Williams still has two season remaining at the prep level but he's on track to continue growing into a legitimate blue-chip prospect. He's got a skyhigh ceiling and the type of frame that Florida State covets in the back end of the defense.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Four-Star DB Bryce Williams
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok