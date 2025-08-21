Nole Gameday

Top FSU football pledge picks up new offer from Georgia Bulldogs

The Seminoles have work to do to hold onto the blue-chip prospect.

Dustin Lewis

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and Florida State coach Mike Norvell shake hands for the cameras after an Orange Bowl press conference on Dec. 29, 2023
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and Florida State coach Mike Norvell shake hands for the cameras after an Orange Bowl press conference on Dec. 29, 2023 / Marc Weiszer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Florida State's recruiting efforts in the 2027 class got off to a fast start. Earlier this year, #Tribe27 climbed to No. 1 in the country.

However, the Seminoles have suffered a pair of decommitments in recent months. That's not really a big surprise considering how early it is in the recruiting cycle.

Another one of Florida State's top pledges is drawing interest from a highly-regarded SEC program.

Georgia Bulldogs Offer Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Mike Norvell
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; aFlorida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Georgia Bulldogs became the latest suitor for four-star defensive back Bryce Williams. The rising junior has been committed to the Seminoles since April 1.

Williams has already visited Florida State twice this year. It's unclear if he has plans to get over to Athens. He's picked up a variety of offers in recent weeks, earning interest from Florida, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Penn State, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 196 overall prospect, the No. 20 CB, and the No. 20 recruit in Florida according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Last season at Western High School, Williams totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions in 12 games. He helped guide his team to a deep run into the postseason.

Williams still has two season remaining at the prep level but he's on track to continue growing into a legitimate blue-chip prospect. He's got a skyhigh ceiling and the type of frame that Florida State covets in the back end of the defense.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds three verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 5 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Four-Star DB Bryce Williams

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage.

