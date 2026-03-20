Top Running Back Recruit Keeps FSU Football in Contention

Florida State has steadily produced running backs during head coach Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee.

From Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, Jashaun Corbin, and Treshaun Ward, among others, there is a long list of ballcarriers who put together success in garnet and gold over the past six seasons.

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The Seminoles have signed a blue-chip running back in four consecutive recruiting cycles (Samuel Singelton Jr. - 2023, Kam Davis - 2024, Ousmane Kromah - 2025, Amari Thomas - 2026).

That's a big reason why the room is in such a good situation at present. Homegrown talents like Samuel Singleton Jr. and Ousmane Kromah are primed for bigger roles, while true freshman Amari Thomas is ready to make his mark.

With a new face leading the unit, there's a possibility Florida State could continue recruiting running backs at a high level. Kam Martin brings plenty of energy and effort to the trail, but he's still looking for his first addition to #Tribe27.

Four-Star RB Includes Florida State In Top 6

Jayden Miles/Twitte

On Thursday evening, four-star running back and rising senior Jayden Miles announced he was trimming his recruitment down to six schools.

Florida State made the cut alongside LSU, Ohio State, Auburn, Texas Tech, and Kentucky.

The Seminoles were actually the first program to offer Miles a scholarship all the way back in May of 2024. The offer was extended by Gabe Fertitta, who departed from FSU following the 2024 season but is now back as Director of Football Strategy.

NEWS: Class of 2027 RB Jayden Miles is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 210 RB from Baton Rouge, LA is ranked as the No. 2 RB in Louisiana (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/hSqKvSjRIG pic.twitter.com/AC6E7XKHmS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 19, 2026

Fertitta has a long history in the state of Louisiana as a coach at the high school and college levels.

With Fertitta making his return, Florida State appears to be prioritizing Miles once again. Miles did take an unofficial visit for the Miami game last fall.

Miles put together a breakout junior season for Baton Rouge Catholic High School. He recorded over 1,000 yards on the ground, earning all-state honors. In 2024, Miles set the school record with seven touchdowns in a single game.

The 5-foot-11.5, 190-pound running back is regarded as the No. 527 overall prospect, the No. 39 RB, and the No. 72 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Florida State is in the mix to secure an official visit from Miles. It'll be tough to land him if LSU pushes.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 19 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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