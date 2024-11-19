Top Specialist Flips To Florida State Following Recent Offer
Florida State received some good news on Tuesday morning in the form of a victory on the recruiting trail. After extending a scholarship to one of the top specialists in the country over the weekend, the Seminoles were quickly rewarded.
According to his social media, three-star kicker Brunno Reus has flipped his commitment from USF to Florida State. He pledged to the Bulls in June following an offer and official visit but the opportunity to potentially play immediately in Tallahassee was too much to pass up.
Despite his previous pledge to USF, Reus has visited FSU multiple times this season. He attended the home opener against Boston College and return in October to watch the Seminoles face off with Clemson.
The Florida native has the capability to contribute at either kicking position at the college level. The Seminoles will likely start Reus out at punter after signing true freshman kicker Jake Weinberg last year. Weinberg has served as the backup for redshirt senior Ryan Fitzgerald this season while redshirt sophomore walk-on punter Mac Chiumento has backed up redshirt senior Alex Mastromanno.
During his senior season, Reus has made 4/8 field goals with a long of 53 yards along with connecting on 58/59 extra points. He's also punted eight times for 327 yards (40.9 yards per punt) with a long of 57 yards and handles kickoff duties. 68 of his 81 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks. Reus has already accepted invitations to participate in the Under Armour All-American game and the U.S. Army Bowl.
Reus is rated as the No. 2 punter and the No. 3 kicker in the 2025 class by Kohl's Kicking. 247Sports regards the 6-foot-0, 190-pound specialist as the No. 2136 overall prospect, the No. 3 K, and the No. 272 recruit in Florida in his class.
With the addition of Reus, Florida State holds 13 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 43 to No. 35 in the country.
