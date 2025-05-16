Top WR target trims recruitment to 5, FSU Football makes the cut
Florida State's wide receiver unit was a complete bust in 2024. The Seminoles had one of the worst drop rates in the country as their lack of high school recruiting and failures in the NCAA Transfer Portal added up.
Head coach Mike Norvell is tossing last season out the window after bringing in wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to lead the unit. The Seminoles have also rebuilt the room as nine of the 12 pass-catchers are underclassmen.
The next step is continuing to add talent for the future. Florida State already has two wide receivers pledged in #Tribe26 but is looking for more additions. Plus, both of their commitments, four-star Efrem White and four-star Darryon Williams, are being pursued by other programs.
On Wednesday, four-star wide receiver Justin Williams announced he was trimming his recruitment down to five schools. Florida State made the cut alongside Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, and Indiana.
The Seminoles offered Williams in February and he attended a junior day in March. He's set to return to Tallahassee for an official visit from June 20-22. Florida State will get Williams' final trip of the summer.
As a junior, Williams was named a finalist for Florida's 6A Mr. Football award while starring for Buchholz High School. He started off the season at wide receiver before taking snaps at running back as the year progressed.
Williams rushed 108 times for 1,023 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 85 catches for 1,473 yards and 13 more touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Williams set the school record with seven total touchdowns in a 63-22 victory against Tocoi Creek High School in October.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete is regarded as the No. 193 overall prospect, the No. 13 ATH, and the No. 23 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
