Top running back trims recruitment to 6, Florida State makes the cut
Florida State is pursuing a prospect who recently reclassified to the 2026 class. Earlier this year, top running back Ezavier Crowell decided to transition from the 2027 class and join a talented crop of rising seniors. The Seminoles are extremely interested as Crowell was recruited by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn when the latter was previously the head coach at UCF.
On Wednesday evening, Crowell announced he was cutting his recruitment down to six programs. The Seminoles made the list alongside Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas.
Crowell visited Florida State last fall and Malzahn recently went by his high school to meet with him in January. He's already set up an official visit to Tallahassee that will take place from June 15-19. Crowell will also take trips to Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas. As of now, the Crimson Tide are slated to get his final official visit.
During his sophomore season, Crowell helped guide Jackson High School to a state championship. He rushed 168 times for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 258 yards and two scores. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.
Crowell rushed for 100+ yards ten times, including a season-high 27 rushes for 250 yards and a score in a 20-13 victory against Baker High School on September 13. Despite moving up a class, he's already a top running back in the cycle.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 2 RB, and the No. 3 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Crowell is a teammate of FSU target and four-star quarterback, Landon Duckworth, who also has a bond with Malzahn.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams
Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes
Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas
Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton
Sophomore Kam Davis
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks
Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson
True Freshman Ousmane Kromah
