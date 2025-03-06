Nole Gameday

Top running back trims recruitment to 6, Florida State makes the cut

The No. 2 running back in the 2026 class is high on the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Ezavier Crowell/Twitter
Florida State is pursuing a prospect who recently reclassified to the 2026 class. Earlier this year, top running back Ezavier Crowell decided to transition from the 2027 class and join a talented crop of rising seniors. The Seminoles are extremely interested as Crowell was recruited by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn when the latter was previously the head coach at UCF.

On Wednesday evening, Crowell announced he was cutting his recruitment down to six programs. The Seminoles made the list alongside Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas.

Crowell visited Florida State last fall and Malzahn recently went by his high school to meet with him in January. He's already set up an official visit to Tallahassee that will take place from June 15-19. Crowell will also take trips to Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas. As of now, the Crimson Tide are slated to get his final official visit.

During his sophomore season, Crowell helped guide Jackson High School to a state championship. He rushed 168 times for 1,964 yards and 31 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 258 yards and two scores. He also returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown.

Crowell rushed for 100+ yards ten times, including a season-high 27 rushes for 250 yards and a score in a 20-13 victory against Baker High School on September 13. Despite moving up a class, he's already a top running back in the cycle.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 27 overall prospect, the No. 2 RB, and the No. 3 recruit in Alabama in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Crowell is a teammate of FSU target and four-star quarterback, Landon Duckworth, who also has a bond with Malzahn.

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star running back Amari Thomas.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

