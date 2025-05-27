An Important Stat for Georgia Bulldogs Heading into Athens NCAA Baseball Regional
A very important stat for the Georgia Bulldogs heading into the Athens NCAA Baseball regional.
On Monday, it was announced that the Georgia Bulldogs would be hosting Binghamton, Duke and Oklahoma State for the Athens Regional. A big of a tough draw for the Diamond Dawgs, but as the seventh overall seed, Georgia is certainly the favorite amongst the bunch.
A big factor in Georgia's success this season was the long ball. The Dawgs led the nation in home runs with 133 on the season. Part of that has to do with Foley Field being a hitting-friendly ball park with a short porch in right field.
Duke ranks 14th in the country for home runs with 99 of them, Oklahoma State ranks 39th with 82 and Binghamton ranks 79th with 70. However, that's not even the most important stat heading into the Athens regional for these teams.
The more important stat is that Oklahoma leads the group in earned run average with a 4.33, which ranks 24th in the country. They are the only team in the series that ranks inside of the top 50 for ERA. Georgia is the next highest at 4.83, which ranks 55th, Duke brings in a 4.91, which ranks 64th and Binghamton sits at 6.46, which ranks 181st.
Needless to say, there will likely be some fireworks this weekend in Athens and arguably nobody plays that game better than Georgia does. The Bulldogs were 29-4 at home this season. The Dawgs did not lose a single series at home this season.
Georgia will get things kicked off this weekend on Friday at noon against Binghamton.
