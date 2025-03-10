College Baseball Rankings - Georgia Ranked Top-5 Entering Conference Play
The Georgia Bulldogs have remained the No. 4 ranked team in the latest College Baseball rankings.
Georgia Baseball now moves to No. 4 in the country in the latest College Baseball Rankings. Diamond dawgs have been playing some good baseball, as of lately sweeping Columbia. Georgia gets ready for its SEC opener series this weekend against Kentucky.
College Baseball Rankings - Georgia Moves Up
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Florida State
- UNC
- Florida
- Oregon State
- Oregon
- Clemson
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- UC Santa Barbara
- Vanderbilt
- Alabama
- Stanford
- Texas A&M
- DBU
- Troy
- Souther Miss
- Virginia
- Coastal Carolina
- Auburn
Georgia Bats:
Zaborowski has led the way for the dawgs hitting multiple home runs. Burnett has been right behind him trying to catch up. Last year, we saw a lot of home runs and I think this team is trying to follow in the foot steps.
Georgia Pitching:
Starting pitching has been kind of a struggle for the Dawgs here lately. Giving up multiple home runs and giving the lead to the opposing team early. Fans and Georgia need to see better starting pitching going down this SEC stretch of games.
