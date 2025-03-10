Dawgs Daily

College Baseball Rankings - Georgia Ranked Top-5 Entering Conference Play

Gage Fulford

Georgia short stop Kolby Branch
Georgia short stop Kolby Branch / Brooks Austin

The Georgia Bulldogs have remained the No. 4 ranked team in the latest College Baseball rankings.

Georgia Baseball now moves to No. 4 in the country in the latest College Baseball Rankings. Diamond dawgs have been playing some good baseball, as of lately sweeping Columbia. Georgia gets ready for its SEC opener series this weekend against Kentucky. 

College Baseball Rankings - Georgia Moves Up

  1. LSU
  2. Tennessee
  3. Arkansas
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida State
  6. UNC
  7. Florida
  8. Oregon State
  9. Oregon
  10. Clemson
  11. Texas
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Wake Forest
  15. UC Santa Barbara
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Alabama
  18. Stanford
  19. Texas A&M
  20. DBU
  21. Troy
  22. Souther Miss
  23. Virginia
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Auburn

Georgia Bats:

Zaborowski has led the way for the dawgs hitting multiple home runs. Burnett has been right behind him trying to catch up. Last year, we saw a lot of home runs and I think this team is trying to follow in the foot steps.

Georgia Pitching: 

Starting pitching has been kind of a struggle for the Dawgs here lately. Giving up multiple home runs and giving the lead to the opposing team early. Fans and Georgia need to see better starting pitching going down this SEC stretch of games. 

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Gage Fulford
GAGE FULFORD

As a writer for Sports Illustrated covering Georgia athletics, Gage aims to give you an honest, in-depth look at everything happening with Georgia sports. As a current high-school football coach Fulford a true passion for the team and a deep knowledge of the games. Whether it is a breakdown on action or providing insights you won’t find anywhere else.

Home/Baseball