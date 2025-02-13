Georgia Baseball Predicted to Host Regional As College Baseball Season Kicks Off
The Georgia Baseball program enters the 2025 college baseball season with plenty of anticpiation and expectation. A preseason Top-5 program, Georgia's predicted to host a regional again this season.
Georgia Baseball gets its 2025 season underway this Friday. They are fresh off hosting a super-regional in 2024, and have tremendous hopes and aspirations for the 2025 season. Head baseball coach Wes Johnson is in year two in Athens, and has a preseason ranked Top-5 baseball team as the season gets underway.
The anticipation for the 2025 season rest on a really talented lineup with plenty of firepower in the pitching rotation as well. D1baseball.com has released their preseason NCAA Tournament projections, with the Bulldogs hosting a regional in Athens as the No. 1 seed.
Georgia is projected to earn the No. 9 overall seed.
For the fans that want to watch Georgia during opening weekend, the only option to catch the first two games of the season against Quinnipiac is on the radio as there are no streaming options listed on the game notes. As for the games against UNC Wilmington, those games will be available on FloSports. The link to subscribe can be found here.
Here are the start times for all four games this weekend for the Diamond Dawgs:
- Friday vs Quinnipiac, Noon
- Saturday vs Quinnipiac, Noon
- Saturday vs UNC Wilmington, 4 PM
- Sunday vs UNC Wilmington, 3 PM
