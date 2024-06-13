Georgia's Charlie Condon Awarded Dick Howser Trophy
Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon has been awarded the Dick Howser trophy, which is given to the national college baseball player of the year.
The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team had their season come to a close this week asNorth Carolina State knocked them out of postseason player in game three of the super regional round. However, Georgia's season was nothing short of impressive and a big portion of that has to do with standout player Charlie Condon. Now just a few days into the offseason for Georgia, Condon has been raking in the hardware.
It was announced on Thursday that Condon had been awraded the Dick Howser Trophy, which is awarded to the national college baseball player of the year. This comes just a day after Perfect Game named Condon the outlet's player of the year. This season, Condon broke the NCAA BBCOR home run record with 37 total on the season. He led the nation in both home runs and batting average. In Georgia's last game of the season, Condon went yard in his final at-bat as a Bulldog to add to the tally one last time.
Condon is expected to be one of the favorites to go first overall in this year's MLB draft. He played two seasons at Georgia after redshirting his freshman season in which he was listed as a walk-on. After earning a scholarship for his redshirt freshman season, Condon quickly shot up the ranks and pieced together an immaculate career. He finished his last two seasons with 62 home runs, 145 RBI and a .410 batting average.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily