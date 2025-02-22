How to Watch Georgia vs UIC - Game Three of Weekend Series
Everything you need to know on how to watch Georgia vs UIC on Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs got off to a great start for the weekend series against UIC yesterday. The Dawgs took both games in the doubleheader and the second game of the day ended in a seven inning run rule. The bats were doing their job and the arms on the pitching staff kept it smooth sailing for Georgia.
Game three of the four game series will take place on Saturday afternoon. Brian Zelding will be the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs. He has already started one game this year and he pitched 3.1 innings, allowed two runs and struck out three batters.
A win today for Georgia would guarantee them the series win over UIC heading into Sunday's matchup. The series was initially supposed to start on Thursday, but due to frigid temperatures, Georgia elected to postpone Thursday's matchup and make it a doubleheader on Friday instead.
For those interested in watching the game, here is everything you need to know on how to stream it.
How to Watch Georgia vs UIC:
- Location: Foley Field (Athens, Georgia)
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Stream: SEC Network+
- Date: Feb. 22, Friday, 2025
