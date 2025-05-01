Is Anthony Edwards the Best Player in the NBA Today?
Is Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards the best NBA player in the league today?
After making it to the Western Conference Finals in 2024, the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the move in the playoffs yet again as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in five games on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards was the star of the series after outdueling both LeBron James and Luka Doncic. So the question begins: Is Edwards the best player in the NBA today?
The short answer is likely no. Nikola Jokic is certainly one of the top players in the league and is on track to be one of the best to ever do it. For crying out loud, the guy averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists this season. Not to mention he also has a NBA championship to his name too. Something Edwards does not have yet.
The list continues with other names that are certainly debatable. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged over 30 points per game this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4, Jayson Tatum by all accounts one of the biggest stars in the league and other NBA lifers are still roaming around the league. Names like Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry. Even a guy like Victory Wembanyama puts a pause on this conversation.
Edwards might not be the best player in the league today, but it shouldn't be a shock to anyone if he does become that in the near future. He averaged the fourth most points in the league this season, he is a 3x All-Star selection, has averaged 25 points per game the last two seasons and is building a list of NBA stars he has knocked out of the NBA playoffs. It was Durant and Jokic last year and now it's LeBron and Doncic this year. Oh, and did I mention he is still only 23 years old?
At the very least, it's nice and easy to put it this way without ruffling any feathers. The Minnesota Timberwolves hit a home run by drafting Edwards first overall, he is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the NBA today and he is on track to be an all-time legend in the sport.
