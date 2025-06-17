SI

Suns Asking Price in Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Spurs Revealed

The Spurs are interested in Kevin Durant. The Spurs are on Durant's list. But the Spurs think the asking price from the Suns for Durant is too high.

There is mutual interest between Kevin Durant and the Spurs, but San Antonio believes the current asking price to acquire the 15-time All-Star is too high.
The Phoenix Suns are going to trade Kevin Durant this summer, perhaps imminently, and the question now is where?

Durant has three preferred teams on his list as possible trade destinations, including the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets.

The Spurs and Suns have discussed a Durant trade, but according to Kirk Goldsberry of The Ringer, San Antonio believes the current asking price is too high.

"I know our friends in San Antonio think the price is too high and in the original discussions including the No. 2 pick and/or Stephon Castle are not going very well on the Spurs end of the telephone, I can tell you that," Goldsberry told Zach Lowe.

The Suns are open to trading Durant anywhere, but would like to help Durant in sending him to a team on his preferred list if Phoenix can get a package of assets in return that they believe is reasonable. But if they don't receive that package from San Antonio, Miami or Houston, the franchise hasn't promised Durant that they won't send him elsewhere.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this unfolds in the days leading up to the NBA draft later this month.

