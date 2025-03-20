March Madness LIVE Updates - Georgia vs Gonzaga
For the first time since 2015, the Georgia Bulldogs are in the NCAA Tournament. Follow along for the LIVE Update from the contest as the Bulldogs look to pull off the upset vs Gonzaga.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the NCAA Men's Tournament for the first time since 2015 as the No. 9 seed in the Midwest regional. There are in Wichita, Kansas Thursday afternoon to take on the No. 8 Gonzaga. With the winner set to (likely) face Houston in the next round.
Follow along for all of the storylines leading up to, and during the matchup in the first round of March Madness.
Pregame Storylines:
Tip-off is currently scheduled for 4:35 at InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Gonzaga is currently a 6.5 point favorite in the contest according to FanDuel. Georgia has become accustomed to playing as the underdog the majority of the season, however. Considering the elite competition that was made readily available in the SEC this season, this is a battle-tested Georgia Bulldogs basketball team.
Additionally, Mike White is (5-0) in his career as a head coach in the first round of the NCAA Men's Tournament. The Bulldogs are looking to advance passed the first round for the first time in over two decades.
How to Watch Georgia vs Gonzaga:
• GameDay: Thursday, March 20th
• Game Time: 4:35 PM EST
• Stadium: INTRUST Bank Arena
• Where: Wichita, Kansas
• Watch: TBS
