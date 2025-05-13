Utah Jazz Select Georgia's Asa Newell in Latest Mock Draft Following NBA Lottery
The Utah Jazz select Georgia forward Asa Newell in the latest NBA mock draft following the NBA lottery.
Asa Newell, the 6'11" forward from the University of Georgia, has officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, and he’s quickly emerging as one of the most intriguing prospects of the class.
After a standout year with the Georgia Bulldogs, Newell is widely regarded as a future NBA lottery pick, with many scouts and analysts projecting him to be selected within the top 10 picks. His combination of size, skill, and two-way potential has placed him squarely in the conversation for a high pick in this year's draft.
However, based on ESPN's latest mock draft, they don't see him as a lottery pick this year. Instead, they have him going 21st overall to the Utah Jazz. Here is what they had to say about Newell as a prospect.
"Newell's productivity and pre-college résumé make him an interesting developmental bet. He offers size, motor and mobility but needs to sharpen his offensive skills and overall awareness to become a high-impact NBA player. Teams will be intrigued to see how his perimeter skills measure up in workout settings, as he likely profiles best at power forward long term and will need to be able to knock down shots and put the ball on the floor confidently to make that transition. He was highly regarded out of high school and had a nice season at Georgia, profiling as more of a developmental pick for an NBA team that doesn't need him to play major minutes right away. -- Jeremy Woo"
Stellar Performance at Georgia
During his time with the Georgia Basketball team, Newell demonstrated why he’s considered one of the top forward prospects in the nation. In the previous season, he averaged 15.4 points per game and 7 rebounds while also showcasing the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting touch and score efficiently in multiple aspects of the game.
His offensive game is characterized by an ability to hit jump shots from beyond the three point line, attack the basket, and finish in transition. Moreover, his excellent footwork and basketball IQ allow him to operate effectively both inside and on the perimeter. At 6'11", Newell possesses rare versatility for a player of his size, allowing him to play multiple roles on the floor whether it's scoring from the post, slashing to the basket, or creating opportunities for teammates.
On the defensive side, Newell’s physical tools stand out. His length, agility, and ability to switch across multiple positions make him a valuable asset for any team looking to improve its defense. He can guard forwards, wings, and even smaller guards in pick-and-roll situations, which has led to comparisons with some of the league’s most versatile defenders.
