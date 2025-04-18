Chicago Bears Select Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams in Latest NFL Mock Draft
According to the latest NFL Mock Draft, the Chicago Bears are projected to select Mykel Williams in the first round.
The NFL Draft is less than a week away as organizations prepare to make their selections for their future roster. With the pre-draft preparations all but finished, many organizations have begun to compose their final mock drafts ahead of selection night.
According to the latest mock draft by NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, the Chicago Bears are projected to select Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Mykel Williams as the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This would be the Bear's first round-one selection of a Georgia Bulldog since they selected linebacker Roquan Smith as the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
While an injury in the season limited Williams' overall production this year, the Bulldog's presence was felt immediately whenever he stepped onto the field. Williams' overall measurables, as well as his ability to set edges and rush passers, make him a "poster child" for what NFL scouts look for at his position. Should his draft prediction hold, Williams will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders that have been taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on NFL Network and ESPN.
