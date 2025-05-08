College Football Analyst Says Oregon is the New Georgia Football
College football analyst Tom Fornelli says the Oregon Ducks are the new Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been considered the new standard in college football since the start of the 2020s. Head coach Kirby Smart ripped off back-to-back titles which began his reign over college football. However, one college football analyst made the case that there is a new Georgia in the sport.
In Tom Fornelli's post spring overreactions for the Big 10, he made the claim that Oregon is the new Georgia.
"We are the new Georgia: Oregon's first Big Ten season was bittersweet. It began with a Big Ten title but was ended abruptly by Ohio State in a Rose Bowl shellacking," Fornelli wrote. "The Ducks allowed 143 points in four games against playoff teams last season, and you can't win national titles if you allow that many points against elite teams. The buzz coming out of Eugene this offseason is they won't in 2025. Dan Lanning's staff has recruited well since taking over, and many expect the fruits of that labor to be evident this season, particularly on defense, where this team is stacked with talent at all three levels."
Lanning is of course the former defensive coordinator for Georgia, who helped lead the Bulldogs to their first of two national titles in 2021. So it's not crazy to think that Lanning has implemented some of Georgia's DNA into his program. However, it might be a little quick to dethrone the Georgia Bulldogs.
After all, Kirby Smart did just beat out Lanning for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. So the teacher still appears to have some type of edge over his former pupil.
