Dan Lanning Gives Definitive Answer on Future in Oregon As Coaching Carousel Heats Up
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is in his fourth season in Eugene, where he has ascended to become one of the most sought after coaches in college football.
Lanning has gone 42-7 in his three-plus seasons at the helm, including a 7-1 record this season that has the program ranked No. 6 in the AP poll. Lanning guided Oregon to a Big Ten title a year ago in the school's first season in the conference, and the Ducks played in the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl, where they lost to eventual national champion Ohio State.
So it's no secret why Lanning is so highly regarded, and it's no surprise why his name comes up so often in head coaching searches. This year's coaching carousel could be one of the craziest in recent memory, with the top job at Florida, LSU and Penn State already open and several other schools looking to hire as well.
Is there a chance Lanning could see himself leaving the Ducks? His answer is the same as it has always been.
"Zero [chance]. Zero. Yeah, I'm not leaving Oregon," Lanning told Rich Eisen on Thursday. "That's what I tell my kids, right? If your dad wins, we'll be at Oregon."
Lanning spoke glowingly of the position he's in amid all the chaos in the sport, with midseason firings becoming more the norm than the exception.
"It makes me grateful for where I'm at," Lanning said. "Recognizing how fragile and special it is. And it motivates you to keep working hard because you realize how temporary things can be if you're not moving in the right direction."
Lanning and the Ducks are off in Week 10, but will return to the field on Nov. 8 at Iowa.