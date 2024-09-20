Dawgs Daily

College Football Games Georgia Bulldogs Fans Should Pay Attention to During Bye Week

While the Georgia Bulldogs aren't playing this Saturday, there are still a handful of important games that fans should be tuning into.

Christian Kirby II

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) gets the snap during the NCAA College football game against NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) gets the snap during the NCAA College football game against NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

One of the most dreaded weeks of the regular season has arrived for Georgia Bulldog fans. The bye week. Unfortunately, Dawgnation will have to wait another full week before they can see their team in action once again. But while the Dawgs may not have a game this Saturday, that doesn't mean there aren't still some exciting matchups for Georgia fans to tune into. Here is a list of games that Bulldog fans should be paying attention to during the Dawgs' week off.

1. Stanford at Syracuse

Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord
Sep 7, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks to throw a pass in the third quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Former Georgia Bulldogs coach Fran Brown took over head coaching duties for Syracuse ahead of the 2024 season and has started his first year with the team in excellent fashion. The Orange are currently 2-0 and are coming off of a massive win over Bulldog rivals the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. A Friday night victory in week four would be another massive step for Brown and his program.

2. Illinois at Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Another Friday night matchup brings a battle of the unbeatens (yes, you read that right) as the Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Illinois Fighting Illini. What makes this game interesting for Bulldog fans is Nebraska's freshman quarterback, Dylan Raiola was once a highly touted Georgia Bulldog commit.

3. Georgia Tech at Louisville

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes
Sep 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates after a touchdown throw against the Virginia Military Institute Keydets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech turned heads in week zero when they upset the, at the time, 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles. While that win has certainly lost its shine, a victory over 19th-ranked Louisville could once again spark momentum for the Jackets' 2024 season. Bulldog fans will surely be "taking a peak" at this Saturday afternoon matchup, as the Dawgs and Jackets will on Black Friday this season.

4. Tennessee at Oklahoma

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava
Sep 14, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) warms up prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Easily one of the most anticipated matchups of the week, the Tennessee Volunteers travel to Oklahoma to face the Sooners as SEC opponents for the first time. The game will serve as one of the most hostile environments for young Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who has had a stellar season thus far. The Bulldogs will host Tennessee in Athens this November, so Saturday's matchup between the Volunteers and Sooners will certainly be a must watch for Georgia fans.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

