Connor Stallions Reveals He Knew "Almost Every Signal" vs. Georgia in the Orange Bowl
Former Michigan staff member Connor Stallions recently revealed that the Michigan Wolverines knew almost all of Georgia's signals for the 2021 Orange Bowl Game.
Connor Stallions is a name that has become notorious in the sport of college football over the past few years. Multiple teams have accused the former Michigan Wolverines staffer of going to unjustifiable lengths to steal opposing teams' signals and provide the Wolverines with a competitive advantage during football games. Accusations that ultimately led to Stallions' firing during Michigan's 2023 national championship season.
While Stallions has not been employed on a college football staff for nearly two years, the former staffer has continued to be extremely vocal about his alleged involvement in helping Michigan "cheat" its way to success.
During a lengthy social media post defending his actions and denying any influence on the game, Stallions revealed that he knew almost all of the Georgia Bulldogs' signals during their 2021 Orange Bowl matchup in the College Football Playoff.
"There were 7 games in my time at Michigan where I knew almost every signal the whole game: 2021 MSU, 2022 MSU, 2022 PSU, 2022 OSU, 2022 TCU, 2021 Georgia, and 2021 Wisconsin." Wrote Stallions. "We lost 3 of those games because we didn’t tackle well, and Georgia was historically good."
Despite claiming to have known all of the Dawgs' signals, Michigan was utterly trounced in the matchup. Georgia handed the Wolverines an embarassing 34-11 defeat and kept Michigan out of the endzone until the waning moments of the second half.
While Stallions' revelation will likely restoke the flames of controversy amongst college football fans, it only helps the Georgia's Orange Bowl victory in 2021 victory appear that much more impressive, as the Dawgs were able to dominate their opponents despite Michigan allegedly having all of their signals.
