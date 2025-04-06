Could Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck Face His Former Team During the 2025 Season?
Could Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck face his former team, the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2025 college football season?
The 2025 college football season is just a few short months away as new schedules and potential storylines await. However, one storyline that could potentially be one of the biggest of the season is between Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Beck was a member of the Bulldogs roster from 2020-2024 and started two seasons for the Dawgs, leading them to back-to-back conference title appearances. Beck unfortunately suffered an injury during the Dawgs' 2024 SEC Championship victory over the Texas Longhorns that ended his season and sent his perceived draft stock tumbling.
Following the injury, Beck quickly announced that he intended to enter the 2025 NFL Draft and would be finishing his collegiate career as a Bulldog. However, in a shocking turn of events, the quarterback announced that he would be returning for one more year of college football and would be transferring to Miami.
Beck's decision sent shockwaves throughout the college football world, and the quarterback was heavily criticized by the public. The former Bulldog's controversial exit has made him one of the more infamous figures in the sport this season. This would make a possible matchup between Miami and Georgia a massive storyline in college football.
Georgia and Miami have not played each other since 1966 and are not scheduled to do so this season. However, the College Football Playoff's expansion to 12 teams has increased the possibility that these two schools could meet in the postseason during a win-or-go-home type game. While it's not super likely to occur, Carson Beck and the Georgia Bulldogs facing off in a playoff game just one year after the quarterback's controversial departure would be one of the largest storylines of the 2025 season.
