Could the Georgia Bulldogs Be This Year's Ohio State?
Can the Georgia Bulldogs be this year's Ohio State Buckeyes?
The Georgia Bulldogs played perhaps their best game of the entire season this past weekend on the road against Mississippi State. The offense rushed for over 300 yards, Gunner Stockton had another impressive day throwing, but most importantly, the defense had an impressive performance against one of the best passing offenses in the conference. It was a 41-21 win for Georgia and people have taken notice of how the Bulldogs look with the season closing.
One person in particular who was impressed with Georgia is college football analyst Joel Klatt. Here is what he had to say about Georgia's win over the Bulldogs.
"Georgia took care of business," Klatt said. "We've been waiting for them to kind of go out there and maul somebody. They did that. They ran for 300 yards in beating Mississippi State. That was solid to see after seeing them just play around and constantly be in a deficit in these SEC games and finally they just went out there and boom."
Is Georgia a National Title Caliber Team?
Klatt didn't stop there, though. With Georgia in a position to make the college football playoff and them appearing to show continuous improvement to close the season, he thinks they might be this year's Ohio State Buckeyes.
"Now, granted, I know, it was an early deficit but after that it was over," Klatt continued. "After that, Georgia started playing well and nobody in the country wants to see Georgia all of sudden establish a rhythm as we get close to the college football playoff. They might not even go to the SEC Championship game and you're sitting there like, I don't want to play that team. Guess who that reminds me of? Ohio State, last year. I know they didn't take momentum into the playoff, but no one wanted to see them in the playoff, and Georgia is starting to resemble that for me a little bit."
The Bulldogs have the opportunity to prove their worth, yet again, this weekend against the Texas Longhorns. A win this week would likely solidify Georgia's chances of making the college football playoff, as they would have just one loss with games remaining against Charlotte and Georgia Tech.
That's easier said than done though, Texas already has two losses on the season and can't afford another if they want to make the playoff for a third season in a row under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Georgia's game against Texas will be played at 7:30 PM ET in Sanford Stadium.