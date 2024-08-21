Damon Wilson Talks Weight Gain, And Growth in Year Two with Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have had quite the level of success along the defensive front in recent years. The likes of Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter, and Devonte Wyatt have all heard their names called in the first round of the NFL Draft in the last three years. That type of talent production is usually found on the recruiting trail for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Former Five-Star EDGE Damon Wilson Jr. entered the roster with plenty of anticipation and expectations for his Bulldog career. Entering year two now, Damon Wilson is due an increase in playing time in 2024. Wilson spoke with the media on Wednesday.
WATCH: Damon Wilson Press Conference
"After my injury me and my dad really focused on putting on weight. The heaviest I got to this offseason was 252, I'm going to play around 248, 250 this season," Wilson said.
He talked about the additional weight helping him maintain the ability to play on early downs against the run, "I wanted to be able to play on early downs and hold up against the run, and being bigger helps you avoid injuries as well."
Wilson was forthcoming and honest about his parents still living with him here in Athens. "I'm gonna be honest, my parents live here with me in Athens and my dad will probably be my trainer the rest of my life, no one knows me like he does. My mom has been a big help with maintaining weight as well, making me extra meals to keep the weight on."
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily