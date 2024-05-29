Dominic Lovett a Major Key to Georgia's Offense in 2024
Georgia football wide receiver Dominic Lovett will be a major key to Georgia's offense in 2024.
Georgia's offense was by no means anything short of good during the 2023 season, but it did feel as if there was more to be desired from the unit. The Bulldogs return some key starters from last season, including quarterback Carson Beck, but perhaps one of the biggest keys to offensive success in 2024 resides in the wide receiver room for Georgia.
Former Missouri Tiger Dominic Lovett elected to transfer to Georgia prior to the 2023 season. Lovett was a big-time playmaker for the Tigers during his time with the program and brought a variety of skills with him to Athens. He had a solid 2023 season with Georgia as he finished with 54 receptions, 613 yards and four touchdowns but he proved at Missouri he is capable of more.
In 2022, he finished inside the top 20 for receptions of 30+ yards and was tied for the fifth most receptions of 50+ yards in 2022. He also became just the fourth player since 1993 to average over 15 yards per reception on 50+ receptions in Missouri football program history. In his first season at Georgia, Lovett averaged 11.4 yards per reception compared to his 15.1 average in 2022 despite having two fewer receptions between the two seasons.
During Georgia's spring game, Lovett looked like the explosive playmaker he was with Missouri. Not only was he picking up chunks of yards at the point of the catch, but he was breaking away from defenders and making the first guy miss consistently. If that was just a preview of what is to come from Lovett in 2024, then Georgia fans should be very excited about the season he will piece together this year.
