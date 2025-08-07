ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy Has Interesting Comparison for Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockton
College Football analyst Greg McElroy reveals who Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton reminds him of.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 25 days away from the beginning of their 2025 season, where they will debut their new starting quarterback. While Kirby Smart and his staff have yet to officially name Gunner Stockton as the team's starter, all signs point to the fact that he will be the Dawgs' signal caller in 2025.
Stockton has been a fairly polarizing name throughout the offseason and has not received the "hype" of his SEC counterparts, such as Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, and others. But the lack of excitement around Stockton's 2025 season is not a universal sentiment.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently shared that Stockton reminds him somewhat of former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard, who led his team to their first national title appearance in more than 10 years last season.
"I do see him as a guy that could be very similar to what Riley Leonard was last year for Notre Dame," said McElroy. "A guy that, on third down, can extend a drive. A guy that, on third and short, will use quarterback power to push the pile and get that first down."
Georgia fans are familiar with Leonard, as he was the Fighting Irish's starting quarterback during the Bulldogs' Sugar Bowl defeat in last year's College Football Playoff. Leonard completed just 15 of his 24 passes for 90 yards, but his 80 rushing yards on 14 carries proved to be the difference in what ultimately ended the Dawgs' 2024 title hopes.
Should Stockton be able to recreate the efficiency and grit displayed by Leonard in 2024, he and the Bulldogs will have an excellent shot at becoming one of the more efficient offenses in the country and could make another deep run in the College Football Playoff.
