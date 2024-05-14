ESPN has Georgia in Top Five of Offensive Future Power Rankings
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg has Georgia in the top five of his College Football Offensive Futures Power Rankings. One position in particular held the Bulldogs back.
Kirby Smart is known for his elite defenses, but since hiring offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior to the 2020 season, Georgia has become one of the offensive elite. Now under the guidance of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, the Bulldogs are expecting a big year with Carson Beck back for his fifth season of college football.
With Beck at quarterback for 2024 and Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi, and Jaden Rashada waiting in the wings, Georgia feels confident in its quarterback situation. It's because of those quarterbacks - and other elite recruits - that ESPN has Georgia ranked third in its Offensive College Football Future Power Rankings.
Georgia trailed just Ohio State and Texas in the rankings. The main reason? Wide receivers. "If there's a knock on coach Kirby Smart's stellar recruiting, it would be the lack of many truly elite receiver prospects," wrote Adam Rittenberg.
It's a fair criticism. Georgia hasn't landed a five-star receiver under Kirby Smart. Georgia Pickens was a four-star and Mecole Hardman (a five-star prospect) was listed as a cornerback coming out of high school. In spite of that, Georgia has found receiver production in other ways, developing under-rated talent and scooping up productive receivers from the transfer portal.
The Bulldogs are loaded with five-star talent everywhere else on offense. From tight ends and running backs to a deep offensive line, Georgia has depth and talent everywhere.
With Texas now in the SEC and Ohio State sure to be a mainstay in the 12-team College Football Playoff, Georgia will see plenty of both teams ahead of them.
Other Georgia News:
- Will Georgia Have a 1,000-yard Rusher in 2024?
- Georgia has Become an NFL Offensive Linemen Factory
- Georgia Football Dominating Last Five Years of NFL Draft
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Goeckel on Twitter: @Goeckelsi
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN