Georgia Bulldog's Kirby Smart Tied for "Most Secure" Coaching Job in College Football
Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart has been ranked as the most secure coaching job in college football.
The college football offseason has entered its final full month as teams all across the country prepare for their 2025 campaigns. While almost every team has high hopes and expectations for the year, some coaches are entering the season with more secure positions than others.
Fortunately for Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, his position is the most secure in college football. According to a CBS ranking of all 136 FBS college football coaches' job security, Smart was tied for "most secure" with Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman and Army's Jeff Monken.
Since taking over as the Bulldogs' head coach in 2016, Smart has elevated Georgia to one of the premier programs in college football and has led the team to historic heights. The Dawgs head coach remains just one of two active coaches to win multiple national titles and is the only football coach in history to acheive back-to-back national championships during the College Football Playoff era.
The Bulldogs are entering the 2025 season with a litany of questions surrounding their current roster. However, the job security of Kirby Smart is not one of them, and the Georgia Football head coach will likely remain with the program until he chooses to retire.
Smart and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Under coach Smart, Georgia has never lost a season opener and is on a more than 30-game win streak in Sanford Stadium.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily