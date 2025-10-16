Georgia Bulldogs Could Extend a Nearly Three-Decade Long Streak Against Ole Miss
The Georgia Bulldogs have an opportunity to extend a massive winning streak over teh Ole Miss Rebels this Saturday.
Week eight of the 2025 college football season has arrived as numerous teams prepare for the second half of their seasons. With so many notable developments around the sport, weekly matchups have become even more impactful.
One matchup that has the attention of many analysts and fans is the top-10 showdown between SEC programs, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Ole Miss Rebels. This year's contest will be a rematch of their 2024 matchup.
The Rebels emerged victorious in the previous meeting, as rainy conditions and a strong defensive effort helped contain Georgia's offense to less than 250 yards of offense and just 10 points. But while the Bulldogs will be looking for "revenge" in this year's matchup, the Dawgs still have an opportunity to maintain an impressive win streak over the Rebels.
Georgia's Impressive Win Streak in Sanford Stadium
Georgia has won six-straight games over the Rebels in Sanford Stadium, a streak that dates all the way back to 1998, when the Bulldogs handed Ole Miss a 24-17 loss "Between the Hedges." The most recent victory occurred in 2023, when the Dawgs defeated the Rebels by a score of 52-17.
Of the previous six matchups to take place between these two programs in Athens, Georgia's offense has surpassed 30 points in all but one contest, and has averaged 36.8 points per game in those contests. The Rebels have averaged just 15.3 points per game during the same span.
Before the beginning of the 2025 season, the Bulldogs owned the longest active home win streak, which spanned more than five seasons. While the historic streak may be over, Sanford Stadium remains one of the most difficult environments for opponents to play in.
Georgia will hope to utilize its homefield advantage this Saturday as it looks to continue its impressive home streak over the Rebels and avoid its second loss of the regular season.
The Bulldogs and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.