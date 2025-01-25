Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Selected in First Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft
See where this Georgia Bulldog is expected to land on draft night according to the latest NFL Mock Draft.
The 2024 college football season has ended, which means draft season has begun for hundreds of football players looking to take the next step in their careers. As players and teams prepare for the NFL Draft, many experts and analysts have begun giving their predictions as to where this year's batch of prospects will land.
One player predicted to have a prosperous draft night is Georgia Bulldogs EDGE defender, Mykel Williams. According to the latest mock draft released by NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Williams is expected to be selected by the New Orleans Saints as the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While an injury in the season limited Williams' overall production this year, the Bulldog's presence was felt immediately whenever he stepped onto the field. Williams' overall measurables, as well as his ability to set edges and rush passers, make him a "poster child" for what NFL scouts look for at his position. Should his draft prediction hold, Williams will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders that have been taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage times for this event will be released as further details emerge.
