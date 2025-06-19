Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton Listed as an "X-Factor" for College Football Playoff
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has been listed as an X-factor for the 2025 College Football Playoff.
The 2025 college football season is just months away as teams prepare to begin their latest attempt at reaching the College Football Playoff. With so much at stake during the upcoming schedule, multiple players will play a major role in the success of their program.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is one of these players, as CBS Sports indicates Stockton will be an "X-factor" for the Bulldogs' 2025 season. Many believe the quality of play the quarterback provides will be the difference in whether or not Georgia reaches the playoff.
"The Bulldogs notoriously got the most out of less heralded prospects at this position throughout their reign atop the sport," wrote CBS Sports' Carter Bahns. "So perhaps Stockton is the next in line in that regard. If he is, then pencil Georgia back into the bracket. If he is not, then the Bulldogs are likely a bubble team."
While Stockton has been a member of the Bulldogs roster for a handful of seasons now, the quarterback has only roughly six quarters of reps as the starting signal caller. In addition, his modest preformance in Georgia's playoff loss to Notre Dame last season has created a handful of skeptics around his caliber of play.
Despite doubts, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff appear to remain steadfast that Stockton will be a quality leader for the Bulldogs' 2025 season. The Dawgs will begin their regular season in Athens when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd on August 30th at 3:30 p.m.
