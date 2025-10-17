Georgia Bulldogs Set to Debut New On-Field Sponsorship Logo Against Ole Miss
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to debut a new on-field sponsorship logo ahead of their matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their SEC matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in what many believe will be the biggest game of the week. With such a big game looming, Sanford Stadium and Dooley Field are expected to have an electric environment.
But fans will notice a small difference in the field for Saturday's matchup, as the University of Georgia has recently announced that it will be expanding its partnership with Delta Airlines, and will feature the company's logo on the playing surface for the remainder of the 2025 season.
"We are thrilled to have Delta represented on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium," said University of Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks. "With the ongoing transformation of college athletics, partnerships like ours with Delta continue to enhance the experience for our student-athletes, fans, and the entire Georgia community."
Delta Airlines and the University of Georgia's Strong Partnership
Delta Airlines and the University of Georgia have been partners for nearly four decades and have been heavily involved in one another's branding. During the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship season, the company branded a handful of their aircraft to honor the late Vince Dooley, who coached the Bulldogs to their 1980 national championship.
Georgia is not the first school to utilize sponsorship logos on their playing surface. Other notable schools in the SEC, such as the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers, have also permitted logos to be used inside their field of play.
The Bulldogs will debut their new logo in their week eight matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m., and coverage for the event will be held on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 18th, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Snaford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE