Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers Official Injury Report

Perhaps the biggest matchup of the weekend will take place on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee as the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Tennessee Volunteers.

To make the matchup even bigger, ESPN College Gameday announced they will be coming to Knoxville for the game. Both teams are ranked inside of the top 25. Georgia is ranked No. 6 and Tennessee is ranked No. 15 in the latest AP poll.

Tennessee has looked good with their new starting quarterback, Joey Aguilar, as they put up over 70 points against East Tennessee State, but the Bulldogs have handled Josh Heupel's offense better than anyone and that's likely what Vegas is banking on. However, there has already been movement in the spread since Sunday.

Both teams are dealing with injuries heading into the game and the official injury report for the game has been released.

Georgia vs Tennessee Official Injury Report

Georgia:

  • Juan Gaston OL, Questionable
  • Earnest Greene OL, Probable
  • Ethan Barbour TE, OUT
  • Chase Linton DL, OUT
  • Thomas Blackshear WR, OUT

Tennessee:

  • Jermod McCoy CB, OUT
  • Rickey Gibson CB, OUT
  • Daevin Hobbs DL, OUT
  • Tyree Weathersby DL, Questionable
  • Hunter Barnes RB, Questionable
  • Jaxson Moi DL, Questionable
  • David Sanders OL, Questionable

How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee

  • Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
  • Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

According to FanDuel, the Bulldogs are currently a 4.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, a fairly significant decrease from what the opening spread was (7.5 points).

