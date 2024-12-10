Georgia Football Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia defensive lineman Jah Jarrett enters the transfer portal.
With the 2024 college football regular season officially over, players around the country will start announcing their plans regarding the transfer portal and the NFL draft. That includes the Georgia Bulldogs, who are currently in the hunt for a national title.
Georgia was very active in the transfer portal last season as they had a good number of players leave the roster while also adding to their roster via the portal. It has become a large phenomenon in college football that all football programs have to deal with every offseason. The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9th and will remain open until Dec. 28th. There will also be a window that opens during the spring time, but that isn't until late April.
The latest name to hit the portal for Georgia is defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett. He was part of the 2023 recruiting class and saw action in five games as a true freshman. During the 2024 season, he was a reserve defensive lineman for the Bulldogs' front. He was credited with three tackles this season.
*This article will be updated as players make their announcements regarding their future with program. This article will include transfer portal declarations, NFL draft declarations and incoming portal players as well that Georgia lands.*
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL
NFL Draft Declarations:
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily