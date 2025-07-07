Georgia Football Linebacker Group Ranked Second Best in College Football
Georgia football's linebacker group has been ranked the second best in college football.
The Georgia Bulldogs had yet another offseason in which multiple starters on their defense were selected in the NFL draft. One of those names was linebacker Jalon Walker, who was selected in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons. Despite that departure, the Bulldogs are still expected to have one of the best linebacker groups in the country.
Georgia does return key names like CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole, who was a standout freshman for Georgia last season. Other names that are worth mentioning are Justin Williams and Kristopher Jones who are both entering their second season with the team.
Athlon Sports released their preseason linebacker rankings in their preseason magazine and Georgia came in at number two only behind Texas.
Perhaps the biggest strength Georgia has at linebacker this season is the versatility. Allen and Wilson have shown their wide range of skill sets over the last two seasons. Whether it's sticking their nose in the run game or getting after the quarterback, they'll be asked to do a lot this season.
The most intriguing name on the roster, though, is Cole. His wide range of skill sets makes him a desirable prospect both now and at the next level potentially. He possesses a rare combination of length, speed and size that allows him to cover well in the pass game and hold his own between the tackles. How Georgia utilizes him this season will be interesting to follow.
Georgia has made quite a name for itself when it comes to developing linebackers. Walker was the most recent example with names like Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Roquan Smith before him. Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has played a major role in that and Allen and Wilson appear to be the next names up.
