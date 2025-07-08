Georgia Football Players With the Biggest Opportunities at NFL Training Camp
A list of former Georgia football players who have the biggest opportunities at NFL training camps this year.
The Georgia Bulldogs have flooded the NFL with talent off their roster and they just had 13 more players drafted into the league this year. Training camp is set to start for teams next week which is always a big opportunities for players to move on the depth chart or secure their spot on a roster.
With that said, here is a list of former Georgia players that have the biggest opportunities at training camp this year.
Dylan Fairchild, Cincinnati Bengals
Fairchild was drafted by the Bengals this year and he has the opportunity to lock up a starting job as a rookie. The Bengals have been searching for protection upfront for quarterback Joe Burrow and they attempted to solve that issue by adding Fairchild on the roster. The reports out of rookie minicamp were good, and if things stay that way, Fairchild will be a first-year starter.
Kelee Ringo, Philadelphia Eagles
With Darius Slay no longer on the roster, it opened up a spot for a starting role at cornerback. Kelee Ringo is certainly a name who could lock down that spot opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. Ringo has started five games over the last two seasons, and if he performs well during training camp this year, there's a good chance another Dawg will be added to the starting defensive lineup for the Eagles.
Stetson Bennett, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford's career appears to be nearing a close and Jimmy Garoppolo is on a one-year deal with the Rams. The organization also did not utilize a draft pick on a quarterback this year, so there seems to be some sort of belief in Bennett. It's a big training camp for Bennett as he can not only solidify his spot on the roster, but also prove that he deserves a shot for the starting job when/if it comes open some time soon.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily