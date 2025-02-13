Georgia Football's Dan Jackson Snubbed of 2025 NFL Combine Invite List
Former Georgia safety Dan Jackson did not receive an invite to the 2025 NFL combine.
On Thursday, the list of former college football players that received an invite to the 2025 NFL combine was released. The Georgia Bulldogs had a total of 14 players invited to the major event, but one former Bulldog did not make the cut.
Former Georgia safety Dan Jackson was not included on the list of players from Georgia to receive an invite. Jackson was made a lot of noise at the Senior Bowl a couple of weeks ago and it seemed like his certainly raised his NFL draft stock, unfortunately he will not be able to help his case at the NFL combine this year.
The former walk-on started his career in Athens in a behind the scenes role on scout team but quickly sugred into a starting role on Georgia's defense in 2021. He helped the Bulldogs claim two national titles and two conference titles during his time in Athens. Jackson was a full-time start this past season and was arguably the most consistent player on Georgia's defense.
During his career, Jackson racked up 140 tackles, five tackles for loss, four interceptions and three forced fumbles. One of the biggest plays he made during the 2024 season was a forced fumble against Georgia Tech late in the ball game that led to a Georgia recovery and allowed the Bulldogs to make their historic comeback against their in-state rival.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 NFL Combine Invites:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, OL
- Tate Ratledge, OL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, OL
- Warren Brinson, OL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, DL
- Smael Mondon, LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, DB
