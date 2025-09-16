Georgia Football Transfer Portal Strategy Becoming the Difference Maker
Georgia's strategy when it comes to the transfer portal is becoming a difference maker for the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs earned a hard fought victory over the Tennessee Volunteers this past weekend. While Georgia earned their third win of the season and their ninth straight win over Tennessee on the field last Saturday, the argument could be made that they won this game before the season even started.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton got the scoring started for Georgia with a rushing touchdown and then it was followed by a touchdown from Zachariah Branch, a rushing touchdown from Josh McCray, a touchdown reception from London Humphreys and another rushing touchdown from McCray in overtime to put the game away. There's something those names have in common other than they all scored a touchdown against Tennessee.
They were all transfer portal additions. Branch and McCray were brought in this offseason and Humphreys was brought in ahead of the 2024 season. Georgia makes it an effort to not just take players from the portal but players that can impact their roster immediately.
The list even goes past that as wide receiver Colbie Young was brought in last offseason as well from Miami and he led Georgia in receiving yards on Saturday with 73 yards which included a 45 yard reception on the first offensive snap of the game for Georgia.
It's certainly not an offense that is led by a bunch of transfer portal additions. That has never been Georgia's approach to bringin transfers in. But the additions they have made on the offensive side of the ball have certainly impacted their roster in a very positive way so far this season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily