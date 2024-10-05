Georgia Football vs Auburn Score; Live Updates
Keep up with the score of the Georgia vs Auburn game and more right here.
The Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens this Saturday to host their first home game in nearly a month as they face the Auburn Tigers for the 129th edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry". The Dawgs have rattled off an impressive seven-straight victories over the Tigers and currently lead the all-time series with a record of 64-56-8.
Both teams will be heading into this contest following losses to SEC opponents. The Tigers saw a double-digit fourth-quarter lead against Oklahoma erased to suffer their third loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs failed to finish a miraculous 28-point comeback on the road against the Crimson Tide.
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
