Georgia Makes Top-Four in Latest College Football Playoff Predictions
The Georgia Bulldogs were projected inside of the top-four of the latest college football playoff predictions.
The 2024 college football season is just a couple of months out from kicking off and the preseason projections are rolling in. The Georgia Bulldogs are predicted to be one of the 12 teams to make the college football playoff this year, and the latest predictions agree with that.
The Athletic released a 12-team playoff prediction with a full bracket and the Bulldogs came in at number two behind Ohio State. The other SEC teams to make it were Ole Miss, Alabama, and Texas. The article noted that Georgia had a tough schedule to get through this season but they have too much depth and are too talented to not make it this season. Here is what the article said:
"The Bulldogs missed the CFP last year and took it out on a depleted FSU team in the Orange Bowl. Their schedule is one of the hardest in the country: road trips to Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Kentucky, which has beaten four Top-25 teams at home in the past three years. They host a good Tennessee team and open the season with a neutral-site matchup against Clemson. But the Bulldogs return 16 starters, including Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks, plus a potential top-10 pick at QB in Carson Beck. Georgia added a big playmaking WR from Miami in Colbie Young. Georgia is too deep and too talented not to make it deep into the postseason.
Georgia will have quite a few headlining games this season with road trips to Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss and also home games against Tennessee, Auburn and a neutral site game against Clemson to start the year. Finishing number one in the SEC with that schedule would be a huge accomplishment and would certainly put Georgia in a favorable position to win the national title.
