Georgia Priority Target Justus Terry Decommits from USC Football
Just one day after five-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson announced that he would be de-committing from the USC Trojans, five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry announced that he will be de-committing from USC as well.
Both five-star prospects are Georgia natives, something that made their commitment to the Trojans come as a bit of a surprise. Both Terry and Gibson committed to USC on the same weekend and now they enter a free recruitment process together again with these de-commitments. Georgia's considered the favorite to land both.
When we spoke to Terry this spring about his commitment to USC and what Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott's message was, a flip seemed like something the Dawgs were working on.
"Three words... It's a marathon. They told me they wanted to run the marathon, they've been telling me that since they offered me in ninth grade. So, when I committed to USC, it didn't really change anything for us. They kept texting with me, calling me. They told me that they expect me to compete as a player, and they are going to compete till the end recruiting me."
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
