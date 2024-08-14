Georgia's Transfer Portal Additions Already Paying Off
Georgia's transfer portal additions from this offseason are already paying off before the 2024 college football season even starts.
The Georgia Bulldogs were a lot more active in the transfer portal this offseason than they normally are. They brought in eleven new players to the roster and it's a good thing they did, because some of those additions are already paying off before the season even starts.
One position that Georgia really went after in the portal this offseason was wide receiver. Three of the transfers they brought in were wide receivers and one of them is expected to play a major role in the offense this season. Colbie Young, a former Miami Hurriance, is expected to step into the X role on Georgia's offense which was going to be held by Rara Thomas, another former transfer, until he was dismissed from the team a few weeks ago after being arrested. The addition of Young this offseason helped soften the blow of losing Thomas.
In other recent news, head coach Kirby Smart mentioned during his press conference on Tuesday that running back Roderick Robinson is dealing with a toe injury. The severity and the length of the injury are still unknown, but the good news for the Bulldogs is that they added former Florida running back Trevor Etienne this offseason. Robinson is projected to be one of the main running backs for Georgia this season along with Etienne and Branson Robinson, who is nearing his return from a season-ending injury during the 2023 season.
Heading into the 2023 season, Georgia was in a tough situation at running back. Veterans Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards were banged up heading into week one, B. Robinson had been sidelined with his injury already, which left Georgia with freshman R. Robinson and Cash Jones. They would be in a similar predicament this season had they not added Etienne.
Another position Georgia is taking a sigh of relief at is safety. It was announced at SEC Media Days this year that David Daniel-Sisavanh had been dismissed from the program. Daniel-Sisavanh was battling for a starting role on Georgia's defense this year, but they also added Jake Pope, a safety from Alabama. The Bulldogs already have Malaki Starks and veteran Dan Jackson is expected to be the other starter alongside him, but Pope added some necessary depth at the position this season that was not foreseen to be needed prior to Daniel-Sisavanh being dismissed.
Pope may not end up being a major contributor this season as many eyes have already turned to true freshman KJ Bolden, but Pope adds an extra security blanket to the room this season.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily