Georgia vs Alabama - Keys to the Win for the Bulldogs
The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are on the road Saturday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. It's the first time in the Kirby Smart regime that he will face Alabama without Nick Saban on the opposing sideline, with Kalen DeBoer having replaced him this past offseason.
According to FanDuel, Georgia is currently a 2.5-point favorite in this contest. So, if they are going to come out with the road win, what are the keys?
Georgia vs Alabama - Keys to the Win
1. Answer the Explosives
Alabama is arguably the most explosive offense in college football at this point in the season. They are currently 12th in Yards Per Play, ranked 3rd in Points Per Play, ranked 8th in Yards Per Completion, 14th in yards per attempt, and they lead the nation in 80+ yard touchdowns. There's probably not too many versions of this ballgame where Alabama doesn't have explosives. So, when they inevitably happen, and Bryant-Denny Stadium begins to lose it's mind... how does Georgia respond in those moments? That will likely help decide this football game.
2. Keep Milroe Inside a Dirty Pocket, checking it down
Perhaps the worse thing that can happen Saturday is for Jalen Milroe to escape the pocket and take off running. If you can force him to check the football down due to coverage, then you've won the rep as long as you tackle well on the perimeter. This football team, and quarterback, want to hit homeruns. If you can manage to keep Milroe squeezed inside of the pocket, processing and scanning the field, your chances increase drastically in terms of avoiding the big play.
3. HIT YOUR SHOTS
It's been a key to Georgia's offensive success for the better part of the first three games this season. Georgia currently ranks 73rd in explosive plays this season (plays of 20+ yards.) They finished sixth in that category a year ago. In 2022, they led the nation in 20+ yards per play. It's been a steep decline to start the season in the category. This is something they will have to address and fix on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.
Other Georgia News:
- Mykel Williams Injury Update Provided By Kirby Smart Before Georgia - Alabama
- Georgia vs Alabama Tickets: Expensive Prices for Big Time SEC Matchup
- Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds Following Week Three of College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily