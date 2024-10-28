Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Ole Miss Kickoff Time Announced

The kickoff time for Georgia vs Ole Miss has been announced.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) stiff arms Ole Miss safety Trey Washington (25) moves the ball during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) stiff arms Ole Miss safety Trey Washington (25) moves the ball during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The kickoff time for Georgia vs Ole Miss has been announced.

Georgia vs Florida week has officially arrived. The two teams will meet up in Jacksonville next Saturday for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and will play in the classic SEC rivalry. After Florida though, Georgia will have to big games back-to-back against Ole Miss and Tennessee and the kickoff time for the Ole Miss game has been announced.

On Monday, the SEC announced that Georgia vs Ole Miss will kickoff at 3:30 PM ET. Georgia will make the trip out to Ole Miss later this season on Nov. 9 following their game against Florida. The two programs matched up against one another last season in Athens as the Bulldogs routed the Rebels by a final score of 52-17. This year, the Dawgs are still favored over Ole Miss.

According to Fan Duel, Georgia is a 4.5-point favorite over Tennessee. The over/under is currently set at 58.5 points. This being a home game for Ole Miss certainly impacts the spread a little bit but after losing to LSU and Kentucky earlier in the season, this game will be viewed as a do-or-die game for the Rebels as far as their playoff hopes go.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football