Georgia vs Ole Miss Kickoff Time Announced
The kickoff time for Georgia vs Ole Miss has been announced.
Georgia vs Florida week has officially arrived. The two teams will meet up in Jacksonville next Saturday for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and will play in the classic SEC rivalry. After Florida though, Georgia will have to big games back-to-back against Ole Miss and Tennessee and the kickoff time for the Ole Miss game has been announced.
On Monday, the SEC announced that Georgia vs Ole Miss will kickoff at 3:30 PM ET. Georgia will make the trip out to Ole Miss later this season on Nov. 9 following their game against Florida. The two programs matched up against one another last season in Athens as the Bulldogs routed the Rebels by a final score of 52-17. This year, the Dawgs are still favored over Ole Miss.
According to Fan Duel, Georgia is a 4.5-point favorite over Tennessee. The over/under is currently set at 58.5 points. This being a home game for Ole Miss certainly impacts the spread a little bit but after losing to LSU and Kentucky earlier in the season, this game will be viewed as a do-or-die game for the Rebels as far as their playoff hopes go.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
