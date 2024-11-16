Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Football vs Tennessee
Rise and shine, Georgia fans! The Dawgs play in one of their biggest games of the regular season this evening.
The Georgia Bulldogs' biggest game of the 2024 regular season has arrived, as the Dawgs are set to host the Tennessee Volunteers in what will be a must-win for Georgia, should they look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Tonight's atmosphere is expected to be exceptionally hostile, as the Bulldogs are playing their first home game in over 30 days. This will also be the Dawgs' first night game in Sanford Stadium of the 2024 season.
Georgia has dominated this matchup as of late rattling off a series-record seven straight wins over the Vols. The Bulldogs have held Tennessee’s offense to under 20 points in six of those seven matchups and have won all seven games by at least two scores.
The Bulldogs enter this game as a large two-score favorite despite their embarrassing loss to Ole Miss just the week prior. Kickoff for this matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
